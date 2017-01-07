Mexican central bank props up peso after Ford scraps plan

MEXICO CITY - The Mexican central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market to prop up the peso on Thursday after Ford's decision to scrap a new factory caused the currency to sink.

The bank did not reveal the amount of dollars it was selling in its first such action since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election on

Nov. 8.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has caused the peso to plunge to record lows due to his pledge to upend trade ties with Mexico and his threat to impose tariffs on companies that ship jobs across the border.

The peso has fallen by 3.44 percent since Ford announced on Tuesday the cancellation of a US$1.6 billion factory in Mexico — a project that Trump had repeatedly criticized.

Following the announcement from the central bank, the Mexican currency traded at 21.60 pesos per dollar, up by 0.93 percent from the previous day, according to private bank Citibanamex.