Steady pace for US services sector beats expectations

WASHINGTON -- Growth in the massive services sector of the U.S. economy held steady in December, matching the brisk pace recorded in November, the Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday.

The institute's Non-Manufacturing Index was 57.2 percent, unchanged from November which was the highest for more than a year, but surpassing an analyst consensus which expected a decline to 56.6.

The services sector is the major driver of the world's largest economy and has been growing for 83 consecutive months, according to ISM. The index averaged 55 percent in 2016.

Of the 15 non-manufacturing industries surveyed, 12 reported growth, including mining, retail and finance. Just three — public administration, wholesale trade and agriculture — saw declines in the final month of the year.

New orders saw a 4.6 point jump over November's results to 61.6 percent, however, new export orders fell four points to 53 percent, and the employment index fell to 53.8 percent from 58.2 percent.