|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 5, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Here come 'smart stores' with robots
AP
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
LAS VEGAS -- Tomorrow's retail stores want to take a page from their online rivals by embracing advanced technology — everything from helpful robots to interactive mirrors to shelves embedded with sensors.
The goal: Use these real-world store features to lure shoppers back from the internet, and maybe even nudge them to spend more in the process.
Amazon's new experimental grocery store in Seattle, opening in early 2017, will let shoppers buy goods without needing to stop at a checkout line. Sensors track items as shoppers put them into baskets or return them to the shelf. The shopper's Amazon account gets automatically charged.
"Amazon, for good or bad, has been setting the path," said Robert Hetu, research director at Gartner Research. "Each retailer is going to have to respond in some way. But it's not one-size-fits-all."
Kroger, Neiman Marcus and Lowe's are among the companies already experimenting with futuristic retail stores. Robots, for instance, could help guide shoppers to the right aisle, while augmented reality apps could help you see how a particular shade of paint will look in the living room — or how you might look in a pair of jeans. Many of these technologies will be unveiled or demonstrated at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, which begins Tuesday with media previews.
Plenty of retailers have learned through trial — and error — that technology can't get too far ahead of shoppers. It has to be easy to use and beneficial to shoppers in some way, whether it's to save time or money. If retailers get it right, they might succeed in boosting spending at retail stores at a time when consumers increasingly prefer to shop online.
Here are five technologies coming to a store near you.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
2
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
3
Staff, banks should enjoy same rights: Labor Ministry
4
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
5
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
6
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
7
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
8
Technology startups target financial services
9
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
10
Gilead ordered to pay Merck