Monumental Tappan Zee project hits milestone

NEW YORK -- The concrete needed for New York's new, US$4 billion Tappan Zee Bridge, under construction over the Hudson River, would be enough to make a 1,500-mile sidewalk reaching all the way to Florida's Key West.

And the floating super-crane that hoisted 220 million pounds of steel girders for the road deck is so powerful it could lift a dozen Statues of Liberty.

The monumental infrastructure project hit another big milestone recently with the completion of the eight massive towers that will support the span as it crosses one of the river's widest points.

The bridge is one of the largest public infrastructure projects underway in the U.S. When complete, it will be both a monument to engineering and a successful restoration of a vital link in the northeast U.S. highway system.

Without the bridge, the next Hudson crossing is 20 miles north and carries a sliver of the traffic volume. The next crossing to the south is through traffic-choked Manhattan, barely visible 25 miles in the distance.

From a tugboat named Tappan Zee II, an AP reporter and photographer got a close-up view this week of the sleek 21st century structure that will replace the adjacent, 61-year-old old Tappan Zee Bridge that takes more than 50 million vehicles a year across the mighty river.

The Project So Far

Work on the 3-mile bridge began in 2013. The main components are in place for eight traffic lanes and four breakdown and emergency lanes, plus space for express buses and a bicycle and walking path with viewing areas.

The touring tugboat passed concrete production plants floating on barges by the bridge, squeezing out the essential material for construction.

The incomplete roadway of the new bridge is already paved with an earth-toned concrete polymer for a smooth ride. At one point, it ends, revealing the raw structural guts underneath, with a sea of black plastic protecting freshly poured concrete.

Overhead is the first electronic sign for traffic conditions — still blank, awaiting future motorists.