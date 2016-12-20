NYC 24/7: Sleepless businesses take advantage of opportunities late into the night

NEW YORK -- Wake up New York, there's a whole hidden city out there in the middle of the night, at your service.

Even in an era when you can order just about anything you want by smartphone at 4 a.m., there are plenty of legitimate businesses in the "city that never sleeps" that provide service the old-fashioned way in the wee hours.

Just had an argument and need 1,000 red roses delivered at 2 a.m.?

Got an infestation of bedbugs that just can't wait until morning?

Need to hock your grandmother's wedding ring to pay off a pressing gambling debt?

Want African-style hair braiding but don't have hours during the day to get it done?

These are just a few of the businesses The Associated Press found on a few recent, sleepless nights:

Nocturnal Pawn Shop

The door is always open to the Fast Cash Pawn Shop in Harlem.

The glass that separates jewelry, watches and electronics from the streets outside is bulletproof. Treasures are placed into a translucent window box opened from the inside by a shopkeeper.

The 24-hour, walk-in pawn shop serves customers who need cash — now.

Many bring their gold, which is sold by weight for less money than the price for which the shop intends to sell it if owners don't buy it back.

"You get gamblers who run out of money, or junkies who run out of cash for their fix, or sometimes, a relative is arrested and they need to pay bail," says shop manager Victor Martinez. "We also get people who had a flat tire or ran out of gas."

Several customers who came by to drop off their treasures disappeared into the night, too skittish to speak about what brought them there.

Bedbug Beagles

Joel Fagin gets calls from movie theaters, boutiques and offices that often come in a whisper, "I think I've got bedbugs."

He has two bug-sniffing beagles — Norma and Cinema — that are ready to work through the night to track the critters. Then, Fagin fumigates and cleans up, hopefully before anyone is the wiser.

"We go in with the dog at, say, 3 or 4 a.m. — because they don't want anyone to notice there's a problem with their business," says Fagin, owner of the Dial-A-Bug Pest Control company.

Fagin says movie theaters call him in after the last showing of the night, when spectators leave. He's also gotten late-night calls from people who suspect the itches on their skin came from bedbugs crawling around the mattress.

Fagin wouldn't say exactly how much that might cost but like all such overnight services, it comes at a hefty premium.