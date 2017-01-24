|
Spiritual leader of south Thailand insurgency dies
AP January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
BANGKOK -- More than a decade ago, Sapae-ing Basor was one of Thailand's most wanted, his face plastered on posters around the south offering 10 million baht, more than US$250,000, for his capture.
But when the spiritual leader of many Muslims in insurgency-torn southern Thailand died at 81 in self-imposed exile in Malaysia Jan. 10, it was not just thousands of his followers mourning in mosques that noted his passing.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his condolences. So did Thawee Sodsong, the officer who signed Sapae-ing's arrest warrant, meeting relatives in Pattani, the insurgency's epicenter.
The government's careful treading indicates how large Sapae-ing loomed in the imagination of southern Thailand, where a grinding insurgency has killed some 7,000 people since 2004. Sapae-ing was associated with the most powerful separatist group in the region, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional or BRN.
