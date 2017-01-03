|
Thailand revelers burned by pyrotechnics display
AFP
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
BANGKOK -- Tourists attending a full moon party in southern Thailand on New Year's Eve said they were left with burns when a pyrotechnic display showered revelers with red-hot embers.
Footage of the incident on the popular backpacker island of Koh Phangan was posted online, showing how cheers turned to screams of panic as a giant sign reading "Happy New Year 2017" was set alight at midnight.
Sparks could be seen raining down on the crowd, aided by an onshore breeze.
Eyewitnesses described mass panic as people scrambled to get out of the way of the display.
|
