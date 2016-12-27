Groups vow to battle cyber law, citing right to freedom of expression

BANGKOK--Human rights defenders and civic groups yesterday vowed to push for more efforts to prevent the controversial Computer Crime Act from infringing on netizens' freedom of expression.

"We have another six months after the Act is announced in the Royal Gazette to monitor ministerial orders coming in accordance with the act," Thai Netizen Network leader Sarinee Achavanuntakul said at a seminar yesterday on the outlook for Thailand.

The National Legislative Assembly passed the amendment to the Computer Crime Act this month and the law is pending royal endorsement before coming into force.

The rights groups hoped that related ministerial orders following the Act's introduction do not infringe on the public's right to freedom of expression and people's right to access data.

Rights advocates called on the government and junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha to listen to the people and opponents of the law. Opponents of the law launched a series of cyberattacks targeting a number of state agencies' websites including those of the Armed Forces and the ministry.

The ministry of tourism and sport will today hold a press conference to tell the public that it would take legal action against the perpetrator(s) of an attack on its website. Many other agencies also threatened to do so.

Five suspects were arrested for allegedly attacking government websites last week. The military will reportedly detain them for seven days before forwarding their cases for civilian prosecution.

At the seminar organized at Thammasat University's Tha Phra Chan campus yesterday, the rights groups included representatives from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Internet Law Reform Dialogue, Thai Netizen, the Southeast Asian Press Alliance (SEAPA), and the Society Online News Providers. NHRC commissioner Angkana Neelapaijit urged the government to be sincere and not to fear the people, also calling on Prayut to work with civic groups including opponents of the amendment to the Act.

She voiced concern that the law would not be enforced appropriately and may be abused as it allowed too broad an interpretation.