Full moon party defies Thailand troubles

KOH PHANGAN, Thailand -- For many ravers on the tropical oasis of Koh Phangan, the origins of the Thai island's debauched full moon parties are as hazy as their memories of the beach bash the next morning.

Yet Sutti Kursakul, a middle-aged island native with a distinctive black moustache, claims he not only remembers the first moonlit party but organized it.

"I held the first full moon party in around 1988. It was a farewell to my Australian friend," Sutti told AFP as neon-clad tourists flowed in and out of his bar, vibing to house music.

What started as a monthly gathering for spiritually inclined trance fans in the 1990s has since exploded into a world-famous monument to hedonism.

Up to 30,000 people, mostly young western backpackers, descend on Haad Rin beach each month to guzzle buckets of booze, knock back drugs and jump through hoops of fire — an increasingly perilous beachside activity as the evening's intoxication takes hold.

Now thumping electronic dance music has replaced the psy-trance beats of the 90s, while a cottage industry of neon clothing and body paint vendors has turned the beach into a one-stop shop for the party faithful.

And they keep on coming.

That is despite junta-run Thailand's political woes and the October death of beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, which was followed by a month-long "toning down" of the kingdom's normally wild nightlife.

Through a decade of military coups and curfews, Thailand's buoyant tourist industry has kept the economy afloat.