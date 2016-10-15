Kingdom in mourning turns monochrome

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Thailand has turn black-and-white both figuratively and literally, as the nation mourns the death of revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Thailand's notorious nightlife has been ordered to clean up its act for a month out of respect for its late monarch, who died on Thursday.

Minutes after the ailing monarch's passing was announced by the palace, Thailand's junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha took to national television to announce a one-year official mourning period.

He added: "All entertainment functions must tone it down for 30 days."

It is common in Thailand for bars to shutter and convenience stores to stop serving alcohol following the death of a senior royal member or revered Buddhist monk.

This can often cause confusion and surprise among foreign visitors expecting colorful bar nightlife.

Bangkok's notorious red light districts already begun to close up shop on Thursday evening as news of the king's passing spread.

Bangkok Stickboy, a blog focused on the capital's nightlife, posted a picture showing the capital's famously debauched Nana Plaza bar complex entirely empty and its usually pulsating bars closed.

Meanwhile, in the wake of King Bhumibol's death, Thais are expressing their grief in black and white.

Ever since the palace announced the news on Thursday, television stations across Thailand have been broadcasting footage of the king's life in monochrome.

News websites, newspapers and even Google Thailand have joined in with front pages printed in muted colors.

Thais on Facebook have also signaled their grief by changing their profile photos to black, the dominant color of clothing worn by many people in the capital on Friday.