News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

October, 6, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Hong Kong activist held in Thailand 'at China's request'

AFP
October 5, 2016, 2:48 pm TWN
BANGKOK -- Hong Kong democracy campaigner Joshua Wong was stopped from entering junta-run Thailand, where he was due at events commemorating a massacre of student activists, an official said Wednesday, as supporters blamed China for his detention.

The bespectacled Wong, 19, famed for his galvanising role in the city's 2014 pro-democracy "umbrella movement", was held upon arrival at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport late Tuesday.

"I have been told Joshua will be sent back to Hong Kong," Thai student activist Netiwit Chotipatpaisal, who had been due to meet Wong at the airport, told AFP.

Speculation immediately swirled that Thailand's military government was acting under pressure from regional superpower China -- a key ally who has lavished investment and diplomatic support on a junta lacking international friends following its 2014 coup.

Netiwit said police told him of a "written letter from the Chinese government to the Thai government concerning this person".

Thai junta spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree said he was unaware of any such formal request from Beijing, while an airport immigration official confirmed there had been an "order" to detain Wong but declined to say who issued it.

Wong has been a perennial thorn in Beijing's side since emerging as an unlikely leader of protests against Chinese political domination of the city.

In a statement Demosisto, a political party he founded this year, said it "strongly condemns the Thai government for unreasonably limiting Wong's freedom and right to entry".

"We are deeply worried about Wong's personal safety and freedom, and we remain uncertain as to under what circumstances Wong has been detained," it added.

Nathan Law, 23, who last month became Hong Kong's youngest lawmaker when he won a seat for Demosisto, told AFP he was concerned his friend could be sent to mainland China.

That fate befell a Hong Kong book seller critical of Beijing who was detained in Thailand last year while on holiday.

However, Law said any move to send Wong to China would heap "serious political pressure" on Beijing.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement that arrangements were being made for the "repatriation" of a Chinese citizen who had been denied entry at Bangkok airport.

Thailand's China Kowtow

Last year Wong was similarly barred from entering Malaysia, where officials sent him back to Hong Kong citing fears his planned talks would damage ties with Beijing.

The Thai military has also busily suppressed its own student pro-democracy protests since its 2014 power grab.

But it would not be the first time the kingdom's junta has appeared to act under pressure from China.

"The Thai military government has kowtowed to China in the past, to Thailand's own detriment," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a politics expert at Chulalongkorn University.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Indian authorities ban Kashmir newspaper 
In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, Hong Kong student pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong shouts slogans outside a magistrate's court in Hong Kong. (AP)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search