Singapore reports locally transmitted Zika cases

SINGAPORE -- Singapore on Sunday confirmed 41 locally transmitted cases of the Zika virus, which can cause deformities in unborn babies, and said more infections are likely.

A day after announcing its first locally transmitted case, that of a 47-year-old Malaysian woman resident, the government reported 40 more — mostly foreign workers at a construction site.

All 41 are residents or workers in a particular suburban residential and industrial district, the Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency said in a joint statement.

"They are not known to have travelled to Zika-affected areas recently, and are thus likely to have been infected in Singapore," the statement said.

"This confirms that local transmission of Zika virus infection has taken place."

It said that at this point the community transmission of the virus appears to be localised within the Aljunied Crescent and Sims Drive area, which hosts high-rise residential blocs and some industries.

However, since Zika is spread by the Aedes mosquito — which also carries the dengue virus — the health ministry "cannot rule out further community transmission... since some of those tested positive also live or work in other parts of Singapore", the statement said.

The health ministry said it has alerted clinics and hospitals to be "extra vigilant" and report patients with symptoms associated with the virus, mainly fever and rash.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told local media more imported cases are likely because Singapore is an international travel hub.