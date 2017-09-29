News Videos
63 dead or missing after Rohingya shipwreck
dpa  Friday, September 29, 2017, 5:41 pm TWN
A Rohingya refugee shipwreck has left 23 people dead and 40 missing in the Bay of Bengal, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday.

The death toll after the accident on Thursday rose after additional bodies were recovered, IOM spokesman Joel Millman told reporters in Geneva.

Seventeen of the 80 passengers have survived. Half of the people on board were children, Millman said.

The boat had departed from Myanmar and had been at sea for two days, without food for the passengers.

The accident occurred amid a massive exodus from Myanmar's Rakhine state. Half a million minority Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since late August to escape a sweeping operation by security forces.

