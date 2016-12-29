|
US raises no objection over China aircraft carrier drill
AP
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- The United States says China has the right to sail in international waters after a Chinese aircraft carrier cruised past Taiwan and into the contested South China Sea.
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported Monday that the aircraft carrier and five warships sailed 90 nautical miles south of Taiwan, a self-governing island that is claimed by China.
Beijing said it was a routine training exercise.
China has previously accused U.S. warships of making provocative passes through the South China Sea.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Tuesday the U.S. recognizes lawful uses of the sea, and the same rights apply to the U.S., China and other nations.
He said, "as we often make the case with our own naval vessels sailing ... in those same waters, it's freedom of navigation."
