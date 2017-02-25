Leading critic of Philippine leader arrested on drug charges

By Jim Gomez -- A senator who has been a leading critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly anti-drug crackdown was arrested Friday on drug charges but professed her innocence and vowed she would not be intimidated by a leader she called a "serial killer."

Senator Leila de Lima was arrested a day after the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa city in the Manila metropolis issued the warrant for her and other officials who have been charged by state prosecutors for allegedly receiving bribes from detained drug lords.

De Lima said the charges against her were part of an attempt by Duterte to muzzle critics of the crackdown that has left more than 7,000 suspected drug dealers and small-time users dead. She questioned why the court suddenly issued the arrest order when it was scheduled Friday to hear her petition to void the three non-bailable charges.

"If they think they can silence me, if they think I will no longer fight for my advocacies, especially on the truth on the daily killings and other intimidations of this Duterte regime, it's my honor to be jailed for what I've been fighting for," she said before police took her into custody at the Senate.

Vice President Leni Robredo and other political allies expressed support to de Lima, saying she was being persecuted for criticizing the president.

When de Lima headed the government's Commission on Human Rights, she tried unsuccessfully to have Duterte prosecuted when he was mayor of Davao city for allegedly unlawful deaths in his anti-drug crackdown in the city.

No witnesses came forward then to testify against then-mayor Duterte.

In one of her strongest statements against the president this week, de Lima called Duterte a "sociopathic serial killer" who has not been made to answer for more than 1,000 deaths during his crackdown in Davao city as its mayor and now for the thousands of deaths in his national fight against illegal drugs.