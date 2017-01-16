|
International Edition
Monday
January, 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Duterte orders troops to blast militants, hostages
AP
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has ordered his troops to bomb extremists who flee with their captives in a bid to stop a wave of kidnappings at sea, calling the loss of civilian lives in such an attack "collateral damage."
He said in a speech late Saturday to business people in Davao, his southern hometown, that he instructed the navy and the coast guard that "if there are kidnappers and they're trying to escape, bomb them all."
"They say 'hostages.' Sorry, collateral damage," he said.
He said such an approach would enable the government to get even with the ransom-seeking militants. "You can't gain mileage for your wrongdoing, I will really have you blasted," he said.
His advice to potential victims? "So, really, don't allow yourselves to be kidnapped."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
2
HISTORIC HEALING
3
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
4
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
5
Violence mars another public hearing
6
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
7
CAL and Japan Airlines sign MOU to strengthen cargo and passenger cooperation
8
Japan defense minister visits controversial shrine honoring war dead
9
Christmas typhoon kills 4 in Philippines
10
Samsung heir named suspect in South Korean political scandal