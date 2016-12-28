At least 6 dead and 18 missing after Philippines' Christmas typhoon

MANILA -- At least six people are dead and 18 others missing after Typhoon Nock-Ten lashed the Philippines over the Christmas holidays, the government said Tuesday as it tried to assess the damage.

The unusually late storm first hit the eastern provinces on Christmas Day, flooding roads and farms, destroying homes and damaging ships as it crossed the archipelago, though the highly-populated Philippine capital was spared.

In the worst incident, a ferry known as the MV Starlight Atlantic sank off the coastal province of Batangas, killing one and leaving 18 crewmen missing, the coast guard reported after confirming the number of people on board.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said 14 other crewmen have been rescued and one died after the MV Starlite Atlantic sank off Mabini town in Batangas province, where the powerful typhoon passed Monday on its way out of the country into the South China Sea.

The ship sought cover in an anchorage area as the typhoon passed and its crew decided to move to safer waters but encountered huge waves and fierce winds, causing it to sink, Balilo said, adding that another cargo ship ran aground in Mabini.

Five others were killed by floods and falling objects knocked down when the storm hit, bearing gusts of 235 kilometers an hour, local officials said.

Nock-Ten took out power in many eastern provinces, with energy officials unsure when electrical services would be restored, spokeswoman for the Philippines disaster-monitoring agency Mina Marasigan said.

President Rodrigo Duterte was to fly to the hard-hit town of Virac on the eastern island province of Catanduanes, where the typhoon made landfall on Sunday night, to distribute food packs to residents. Ahead of the president's visit, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and top military officials flew to Virac and were stunned by the extent of devastation.

"Their common perception is that Virac is completely devastated," military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said of the coastal town of more than 70,000 people. The province's coconut plantations, the primary industry, were destroyed and may take five to 10 years to recover, he said.

More than 429,000 people were preemptively evacuated from their homes in vulnerable areas and over 330 flights were cancelled due the typhoon, official figures showed, while houses and infrastructure also took a beating.

"We saw many houses destroyed by the strong winds. Infrastructure like schools and hospitals as well. We are still awaiting the exact figures of how many houses were destroyed, on the exact cost of damage," Marasigan told reporters.

Nock-Ten had been expected to bring heavy rains and winds to capital city Manila, home to 13 million residents, but the typhoon lost force as it crossed the eastern islands.

It left the main Philippine island of Luzon on Tuesday heading west to the South China Sea. Some 20 typhoons and storms strike the Philippines each year, routinely killing hundreds of people.