Anger as Philippine dictator gets hero's burial

MANILA -- Ex-Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried in a secretive ceremony at the national heroes' cemetery Friday, triggering street protests as opponents denounced what they said was the whitewashing of his brutal and corrupt rule.

The burial at the "Cemetery of Heroes" was another stunning development in the remarkable political comeback of the Marcos family, a phenomenon given fresh energy by the clan's strong alliance with new President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Supreme Court last week endorsed a decision by Duterte to lay the dictator to rest at the heroes' cemetery, three decades after millions of people took to streets in the famous "People Power" revolution that ended Marcos's reign.

The Marcos family and government moved quickly after the verdict, secretly flying the embalmed body to the cemetery on Friday and interring him despite appeals still pending with the Supreme Court urging it to reconsider.

"Like a thief in the night, the Marcos family deliberately hid the information of burying former president Marcos today from the Filipino people," said Vice President Leni Robredo, who was elected separately to Duterte and belongs to another party.

"This is nothing new to the Marcoses — they who had hidden wealth, hidden human rights abuses, and now, a hidden burial — with complete disregard for the law."

His wheelchair-bound wife Imelda, 87, and their children and grandchildren followed a horse-drawn carriage with military escort that bore his Philippine flag-draped casket, footage released by the family on Facebook showed.

The military honoured Marcos at the ceremony with a 21-gun salute as soldiers in parade dress and ceremonial rifles stood to attention.

"At last our beloved father Ferdinand Edralin Marcos's final instruction to be buried alongside his fellow soldiers was carried out today," daughter Imee Marcos told reporters afterwards.

'Marcos thief'

Two thousand riot police and soldiers guarded the perimeter of the cemetery during the ceremony, blocking entry by journalists.

Marcos opponents taken by surprise by the burial quickly organized a series of rallies across the Philippine capital of Manila on Friday afternoon that attracted thousands of people.

In one of the biggest at the University of the Philippines, protesters banged on drums and chanted "Marcos thief," "Marcos dictator" and "exhume, exhume."

Organizers said various rallies would merge at a roadside monument commemorating the "People Power" revolution.

Marcos, his wife and their cronies plundered up to US$10 billion from state coffers and plunged the Philippines into crippling debt during his rule, according to government investigators and historians.