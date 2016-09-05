Philippines says 3 people being sought for deadly blast

MANILA -- Security forces are searching for three "persons of interest" suspected to be behind last week's powerful blast that killed 14 people and injured 67 at a busy night market in the southern Philippine city of Davao, police said Monday.

Police have artist sketches of the three people being sought, including a man who left a backpack containing the powerful improvised bomb before it exploded on Friday, said the national police chief, Ronald dela Rosa. The other two being sought are women.

Abu Sayyaf Muslim militants claimed responsibility for the blast, but dela Rosa said officials were not discounting the possibility that it could be the handiwork of drug traffickers or drug lords in collusion with the militants.

The regional police chief, Chief Superintendent Manuel R. Gaerlan, said witnesses said the man who left the backpack after getting a massage at the open-air market hurriedly walked away from the scene, pretending not to hear those calling his attention. A few seconds later, the bomb went off, Gaerlan said.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte has offered a 2 million peso ($42,900) reward for the perpetrators' arrest. She said the heads of the police and military in the city would be replaced for failing to avert the bombing.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a nationwide "state of lawlessness" Saturday after the blast in his hometown, where he was the longtime mayor. The current mayor is his daughter.

The president said his declaration did not amount to an imposition of martial law. It allows troops to be deployed in urban centers to back up the police in setting up checkpoints and increasing patrols, he said.

Duterte is pushing ahead with a planned trip to Laos. He was scheduled to leave Monday afternoon to join a summit of Asian leaders and is expected to meet with President Barack Obama.