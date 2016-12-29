|
International Edition
Friday
December, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
China-funded Pakistan nuclear plant completed
AP
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's prime minister has inaugurated a 340 MW nuclear power plant built with Chinese aid, the third of four such projects aimed at addressing longtime energy shortages.
In a televised speech Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif vowed to eliminate power cuts by 2018, when his five-year term expires, and set the ambitious goal of generating 8,800 MW of power by 2030.
The government has not provided figures on the cost of the plants or the Chinese contribution, saying only that Beijing has provided technical support and that Chinese engineers have worked on the projects.
Both Pakistan and its archrival India have nuclear arms.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
2
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
3
PARK IMPEACHED
4
South Korea's president offers conditional resignation amid scandal
5
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
6
Opposition parties agree to impeach Park
7
HISTORIC HEALING
8
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
9
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
10
Japan's defense chief says alliance with US will endure