|
International Edition
Friday
December, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Toll from Pakistan toxic liquor hits 34
AFP
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
ISLAMABAD -- Thirty-four people have now died after drinking toxic home-made liquor on Christmas Eve in central Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, one of the deadliest cases of mass alcohol poisoning in the country.
The incident happened in a Christian neighborhood in the town of Toba Tek Singh, 338 kilometers south of Islamabad.
"The death toll has risen to 34 as 10 more people affected by toxic liquor died overnight," doctor Asif Mehmood Saleemi, the administrator of state-run District Headquarters hospital, said.
Saleemi said 105 people sickened by toxic liquor have so far reported to hospital. Some have been sent to bigger hospitals in the town of Gojra and the city of Faisalabad.
Though legal breweries exist in Pakistan, alcohol sales and consumption are banned for Muslims and tightly regulated for minorities and foreigners.
While wealthy Pakistanis buy foreign alcohol on the black market at heavily inflated prices, the poor often resort to home brews that can contain methanol, commonly used in anti-freeze and fuel.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
2
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
3
PARK IMPEACHED
4
South Korea's president offers conditional resignation amid scandal
5
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
6
Opposition parties agree to impeach Park
7
HISTORIC HEALING
8
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
9
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
10
Japan's defense chief says alliance with US will endure