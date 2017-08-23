|
International Edition
Thursday
August 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
E-Newsletter
Advertise
Contact Us
|
34 injured, flights cancelled as typhoon batters Hong Kong
|
dpa Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 3:04 pm TWN
|
34 people were injured, hundreds of flights were cancelled and the markets closed as Hong Kong felt the effects of Typhoon Hato on Wednesday.
A total of 450 flights cancelled, and there were four reports of serious flooding across the territory, a government spokeswoman said.
Videos of housing estates flooded by storm surges, uprooted trees and a gondola crashing into a building are making the rounds on social media.
"Hato is now closest to the territory, skirting around 60 kilometres to the south of Hong Kong. Hurricane force winds are affecting the southern part of Hong Kong," Hong Kong Observatory said in a statement.
Hong Kong is facing one of the most serious storms to come through in the last five years, with the Observatory raising the storm warning to the highest level Wednesday morning.
The warning is expected to remain in force for a few more hours.
Members of the public have been urged to stay where they are if they are safe and "be prepared for destructive winds, possible flooding and landslip," the Observatory said.
Markets will remain closed all day.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Indian media hit back at 'racist' Chinese video amid border tensions
2
Jack Ma talks about retirement, anti-globalization, AI and China
3
Watch: 9-year-old Celine Tam gets the golden buzzer on America's Got Talent
4
Toshiba needs to do this to rehabilitate itself
5
Trump blamed for surging crackdown on Vietnamese dissidents
6
Vietnam isn't cool with foreigners begging on the street for cash
7
Taiwan has 53,600 modern slaves — too many but far below India
8
Yingluck verdict to dictate Thailand's political future
9
With Taiwanese citizenship question still hanging over her, Japan's opposition leader has stepped down
10
AI set to keep a watchful eye out for terrorism at Tokyo Olympics