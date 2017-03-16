News
Taiwanese tourist arrested for filming Cambodian palace with drone
The China Post news staff  March 16, 2017, 11:18 am TWN
Ever encounter an unforgettable vista while vacationing that made you want to get out your drone for a better shot?

You might want to think twice before following that impulse.

A Taiwanese tourist has reportedly been arrested for using a drone to take footage of the Royal Place in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

According to the Khmer Times, the tourist, identified as Tsao Cheng-hsiang, used a camera-mounted drone to film restricted areas of the palace before being stopped and arrested by Cambodian police on March 7.

Police say Tsao was not authorized to film the area in front of the palace and was later released with his equipment after footage captured from the offending drone was deleted.

Travelers wanting to use camera drones should consult with local authorities beforehand to avoid penalties, which may range from the confiscation of equipment to potential charges of espionage.

