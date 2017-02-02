Family of slain Myanmar lawyer say he was a 'hero'

YANGON, Myanma -- The family of an assassinated adviser to Myanmar's government had worried about his activities and warned him to be careful, but he pursued his work for the sake of the country's people, regardless of who they were or what religion they believed, his daughter said Tuesday.

Ko Ni, a prominent Muslim lawyer who advised Aung San Suu Kyi and her ruling National League for Democracy party, was shot in the head at close range as he was walking out of the Yangon airport Sunday.

His family feels no regret for his high-profile political work and considers him a fallen hero, his daughter, medical doctor Yin Nwe Khine, told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. "We were always worried about him and the danger he might face because of politics," she said.

"But he was always very enthusiastic about politics. He wanted to do good for the sake of the people," she said in the family's colonial-era apartment on a crowded downtown Yangon street. "He didn't work for any particular people or religion."

Ko Ni specialized in constitutional law, criticizing army interference in politics and advising Suu Kyi's party how to try to get around statutes in the army-imposed constitution that gave the military undue power in the government democratically elected in 2015. He was also an advocate for the Muslim minority in the overwhelmingly Buddhist country, a position that earned him the enmity of ultra-nationalist Buddhist monks and their allies.

Suu Kyi as of Tuesday afternoon has not spoken publicly about the killing, and did not attend Ko Ni's funeral on Monday, instead carrying out her duties in the capital Naypyitaw. Her silence has disturbed some of Ko Ni's admirers.