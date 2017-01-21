Bomb blast kill 7, wounds over 60 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani health and government officials say a bomb explosion in a market in tribal region bordering Afghanistan has killed at least seven and wounded more than 60 people.

Dr. Sabir Hussain said Saturday that many of the wounded brought from Parachinar vegetable market blast site were in critical condition and death toll could dramatically jumped up.

Government official Shahid Khan said explosion took place when the market crowded with retailers buying fruits and vegetables c from a wholesale shop. He said the nature of the explosion is being investigated.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Parachinar is the capital of Kurram tribal region which has been the scene of high militant activities in the past years. Army carried out massive operation against militants here but they still have capacity to strike.