News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

January, 22, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Bomb blast kill 7, wounds over 60 in northwest Pakistan
AP  January 21, 2017, 1:45 pm TWN
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani health and government officials say a bomb explosion in a market in tribal region bordering Afghanistan has killed at least seven and wounded more than 60 people.

Dr. Sabir Hussain said Saturday that many of the wounded brought from Parachinar vegetable market blast site were in critical condition and death toll could dramatically jumped up.

Government official Shahid Khan said explosion took place when the market crowded with retailers buying fruits and vegetables c from a wholesale shop. He said the nature of the explosion is being investigated.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Parachinar is the capital of Kurram tribal region which has been the scene of high militant activities in the past years. Army carried out massive operation against militants here but they still have capacity to strike.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search