|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 22, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Bomb blast kill 7, wounds over 60 in northwest Pakistan
|
AP January 21, 2017, 1:45 pm TWN
|
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani health and government officials say a bomb explosion in a market in tribal region bordering Afghanistan has killed at least seven and wounded more than 60 people.
Dr. Sabir Hussain said Saturday that many of the wounded brought from Parachinar vegetable market blast site were in critical condition and death toll could dramatically jumped up.
Government official Shahid Khan said explosion took place when the market crowded with retailers buying fruits and vegetables c from a wholesale shop. He said the nature of the explosion is being investigated.
No group has claimed responsibility.
Parachinar is the capital of Kurram tribal region which has been the scene of high militant activities in the past years. Army carried out massive operation against militants here but they still have capacity to strike.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
2
HISTORIC HEALING
3
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
4
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
5
Violence mars another public hearing
6
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
7
Taxi driver held for alleged sexual attack on South Korean
8
A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
9
CAL and Japan Airlines sign MOU to strengthen cargo and passenger cooperation
10
Christmas typhoon kills 4 in Philippines