Shallow 6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji

SUVA, Fiji -- A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, recorded at 6:11 pm was centered 152 kilometers southwest of Nadi and 238 kilometers from the capital Suva at a depth of 10 kilometers.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same region a week ago.

That tremor was felt in Nadi but did not cause any damage.