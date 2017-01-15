|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Shallow 6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji
AFP
January 15, 2017, 12:17 am TWN
SUVA, Fiji -- A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake, recorded at 6:11 pm was centered 152 kilometers southwest of Nadi and 238 kilometers from the capital Suva at a depth of 10 kilometers.
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same region a week ago.
That tremor was felt in Nadi but did not cause any damage.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
2
HISTORIC HEALING
3
Taiwan shifts from pollution victim to perpetrator
4
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
5
Violence mars another public hearing
6
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
7
CAL and Japan Airlines sign MOU to strengthen cargo and passenger cooperation
8
Japan defense minister visits controversial shrine honoring war dead
9
Christmas typhoon kills 4 in Philippines
10
Samsung heir named suspect in South Korean political scandal