Myanmar MPs refuse to meet UN envoy

SITTWE, Myanmar -- The ruling party in Myanmar's Rakhine state government said Friday it refused to meet a U.N. envoy who is probing allegations of horrific abuse of Rohingya Muslims by security forces in the region.

Yanghee Lee, the U.N. special rapporteur on Myanmar, was expected to hold talks with members of the Arakan National Party in the state capital Sittwe, before travelling north to an area under military lockdown on Saturday.

Lee has faced threats and been branded a "whore" by Buddhist hardliners on previous visits for her criticism of how Myanmar treats the Rohingya, a stateless group that has suffered years of poverty and repression.

They have been targeted by security forces during a three-month crackdown in northern Rakhine that the U.N. said has seen at least 65,000 Rohingya flee across the border to Bangladesh.

"They offered to meet with us from their side but we have no plans to meet them," the vice president of ANP, Khine Pyi Soe, said of Lee's arrival.

"I don't think that meeting with them is very important," he added.

Lee's spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Parts of northern Rakhine have been under military control since October as the army launches "clearance operations" to find Rohingya insurgents allegedly behind deadly raids on police border posts.