22,000 Rohingya flee Myanmar 'in a week'

YANGON -- At least 65,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar — a third of them over the past week — since the army launched a crackdown in the north of Rakhine state, the U.N. said Monday.

The figure marks a sharp escalation in the numbers fleeing a military campaign which rights groups say has been marred by abuses so severe they could amount to crimes against humanity.

They also come the same day the U.N.'s human rights envoy for Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, began a 12-day visit to probe violence in the country's borderlands that will take her to the army-controlled area.

"Over the past week, 22,000 new arrivals were reported to have crossed the border from Rakhine state," the U.N.'s relief agency said in its weekly report.

"As of 5 January, an estimated 65,000 people are residing in registered camps, makeshift settlements and host communities in Cox's Bazaar" in southern Bangladesh, said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The exodus of Rohingya from northern Rakhine began after Myanmar's army launched clearance operations while searching for insurgents behind deadly raids on police border posts three months ago.