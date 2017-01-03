Cambodia to arrest 3 for doctoring image of king

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodian police on Monday said they planned to arrest three suspects, including one believed to be in Thailand, for being behind an offensive photoshopped image of the country's king that placed him in a gay porn scene.

The image, which appeared on some Facebook accounts in both Cambodia and Thailand this week, is a rare public insult aimed at King Norodom Sihamoni, a monarch who is largely respected and deemed above the country's political fray.

In contrast to neighboring Thailand, which outlaws any criticism of its monarchy often handing down decades-long sentences, Sihamoni is not shielded by a specific lese majeste law.

However the country's constitution describes him as "inviolable."

General Khieu Sopheak, spokesman for the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, confirmed an investigation had been launched.

"We have got orders to arrest them," he told AFP. "If we don't take action against them, more people might follow their act."