Flapping into the new year
AP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
A Nepalese Gurung community woman wearing traditional attire prepares to participate in a parade marking their New Year, known as "Tamu Loshar," in Kathmandu on Friday, Dec. 30. The indigenous Gurungs, also known as Tamu, are celebrating the advent of the year of the bird.
