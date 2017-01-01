News
Sunday

January, 1, 2017

Flapping into the new year

AP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
A Nepalese Gurung community woman wearing traditional attire prepares to participate in a parade marking their New Year, known as "Tamu Loshar," in Kathmandu on Friday, Dec. 30. The indigenous Gurungs, also known as Tamu, are celebrating the advent of the year of the bird.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

