News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

December, 31, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Marshall Islands plunged into internet blackout

AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
MAJURO, Marshall Islands -- The Marshall Islands have been plunged into an Internet blackout, angering businessmen as repairs are made to the country's submarine fiber-optic cable.

The National Telecommunications Authority in Majuro has shifted all phone and internet communications from the cable to satellites, reducing the available bandwith by 97 percent.

Since the repair work began on Wednesday, internet access has been limited to email only for the 53,000 residents in the western Pacific nation.

All social media sites have been closed, except for selected business customers, and it is impossible to stream movies and videos.

"It gives us a new evaluation of what the internet means to us," said Jerry Kramer, the chief executive of Pacific International, the Marshall's largest construction company.

"They (the NTA) are sharing bandwidth with customers and doing their best in this situation," he added, saying it made life difficult when trying to submit large volume documents for construction projects.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search