Palestinian holding knife shot by Israeli guards
AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian woman was shot and wounded Thursday after approaching an Israeli security checkpoint near Jerusalem with a knife, Israeli police said.
The 35-year-old approached the crossing point in Qalandia, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, in a lane designated for vehicles despite repeated calls from guards to stop, a statement said.
She was wounded when security forces opened fire, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, adding that her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Since October 2015, 246 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to an AFP count.
Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, according to Israeli authorities.
Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some died in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.
