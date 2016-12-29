|
International Edition
Friday
December, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Myanmar navy 'fired at Bangladesh boat'
AFP
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
DHAKA -- Four Bangladeshi fishermen were injured when Myanmar's navy allegedly opened fire on them while they were fishing along the countries' troubled border in the Bay of Bengal, an official said Wednesday.
A group of 14 fishermen, four of whom have been hospitalized with bullet wounds, told coastguard officials that a Myanmar navy ship had entered Bangladeshi waters and opened fire on their trawler on Tuesday.
"They said the navy ship started firing on them without any warning," coastguard officer Saiful Absar told AFP by phone from southern Saint Martin's Island, which is close to where the alleged incident happened.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
2
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
3
PARK IMPEACHED
4
South Korea's president offers conditional resignation amid scandal
5
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
6
Opposition parties agree to impeach Park
7
HISTORIC HEALING
8
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
9
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
10
Japan's defense chief says alliance with US will endure