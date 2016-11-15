Evacuations underway in quake-hit New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand -- Rescuers in New Zealand on Tuesday began airlifting tourists stranded by a 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of the South Island's rugged coast, as a navy ship headed to the stricken area to help.

Military helicopters started ferrying the first of 1,200 tourists trapped in the seaside town of Kaikoura, which bore the brunt of the quake that claimed two lives when it struck early Monday.

Officials said the US and Japanese militaries would also help the relief effort.

Huge landslides have cut Kaikoura's road and rail links, and police said water was running low, power was intermittent and hundreds of people were staying in evacuation shelters.

The town has a population of 2,000, which Prime Minister John Key said was bolstered by an extra 1,200 tourists, mostly international backpackers attracted by the area's popular whale-watching cruises.

Key said getting them out safely was top priority and four military helicopters started transporting them to nearby Christchurch with naval ship HMNZS Canterbury taking hundreds more when it arrives, likely Wednesday.

He estimated the quake repair bill would reach billions of dollars but the first job was delivering much-needed supplies to the town.

"It's more water and food, it's more chemical toilets, it's fixing up the road access, getting those tourists out and then ultimately the big clean-up job," he told TVNZ.

The Defence Force said a C-103 Hercules was on standby to drop supplies, while local media said up to 50 civilian helicopters were also being drafted into the evacuation effort.

Tourist Marie-Louise Forster said the quake's ferocity was like nothing she had ever experienced.

"We thought that someone was shaking our van and trying to get in," she told Fairfax New Zealand. "We were very afraid."

The tremor, one of the most powerful ever in the quake-prone South Pacific nation, hit just after midnight on Monday morning with more than 800 aftershocks complicating relief efforts.

The Canterbury warship set off from Auckland late Monday and its commanding officer Simon Rooke said it could take up to 500 people.

"We're going to pick them up by landing craft and sea boats and extract them to Lyttelton (in Christchurch) so they can get to a point of safety," he said.

Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee said he had accepted a US offer to contribute two MH-60 helicopters and Japan would also provide assistance, although its exact nature was still under discussion.