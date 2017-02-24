Police say nerve agent found on killed N.Korean

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police in Malaysia say the half brother of North Korea's leader who was killed in a Kuala Lumpur airport more than a week ago had a nerve agent on his eye and his face.

A statement Friday from the inspector general of police said that a preliminary analysis from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia identified the agent at "VX NERVE AGENT."

Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died Feb. 13 shortly after two women put a substance on his face while he was checking in for a flight.

The owner of a Korean restaurant in Malaysia says the North Korean leader's brother who died at Kuala Lumpur's airport was a frequent customer, and he sent his dishes to the South Korean Embassy for DNA testing to confirm his identify.

Alex Hwang said he first met Kim Jong Nam in 2012 at his Koryo-Won restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, and they met a total of eight times. He said Kim visited the restaurant with his wife but never gave his name.

Hwang, from South Korea, said he recognized Kim and collected his dishes after a meal and sent them to the South Korean Embassy for fingerprint and DNA tests that confirmed his identity.

Kim, who was often accompanied by two female bodyguards, was a "very humble, very nice guy" who was soft-spoken and well-mannered, Hwang said.