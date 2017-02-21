|
North Korean envoy blasts Malaysia probe
|
By Eileen Ng, AP February 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- North Korea's top envoy in Kuala Lumpur on Monday denounced Malaysia's investigation into the apparent killing of the exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, calling it politically motivated and demanding a joint probe into the death.
The comments from Ambassador Kang Chol came amid rising tensions between North Korea and Malaysia over the death, with Malaysia recalling its ambassador to Pyongyang over what it called "baseless" allegations.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, died last week after apparently being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport. Security camera footage obtained by Japanese television appeared to show a careful and deliberate attack in which a woman comes up from behind him and holds something over his mouth.
Pyongyang demanded custody of Kim's body and strongly objected to an autopsy. The Malaysians not only went ahead but also conducted a second autopsy, saying the results of the first were inconclusive.
Malaysian authorities say they were simply following procedures, but Kang questioned their motives.
"The investigation by the Malaysian police is not for the clarification of the cause of the death and search for the suspect, but it is out of the political aim," Ambassador Kang Chol told reporters Monday. He referred to the dead man as "Kim Chol," the name on the passport found with Kim Jong Nam.
Police had "pinned the suspicion on us," Kang said, calling on Malaysia and the international community to work with North Korea on a joint investigation.
Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak told reporters later Monday that he has "absolute confidence" that police and doctors have been "very objective" in their work.
Najib said Malaysia had no reason to "paint the North Koreans in a bad light" but added, "We expect them to understand that we apply the rule of law in Malaysia."
|
