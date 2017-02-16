Suspect detained over death of North Korea leader's half brother

Malaysian authorities have detained a woman in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminal 2 on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old woman detained at KLIA2 Wednesday morning was carrying a Vietnamese passport with the name Doan Thi Huong, said Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

The Inspector-General of Police said that based the suspect's passport, the woman was from Nam Dinh, Vietnam and was detained in connection with the death of a Korean man on Monday.

"The suspect was positively identified based on CCTV footage at the airport and alone at the time of arrest. The investigation continues and any further action against suspects will be taken in accordance with the law," he said in a statement Wednesday.

Kim Jong Nam was assassinated by two women in KLIA2 on Monday.

Earlier Wednesday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said that she was being held at the Selangor police headquarters for questioning.

He said besides a female accomplice, police were also looking for "several more" suspects involved in the death.

News of the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother rippled across Asia on Wednesday as Malaysian investigators scoured airport surveillance videos for clues and rival South Korea offered up a single, shaky motive: paranoia.

Kim Jong Nam was targeted Monday at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, according to a senior Malaysian government official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case involves sensitive diplomacy.

Kim, who died on the way to a hospital, told medical workers that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, the official said.

Malaysian officials have provided few other details about why they believe Kim died in a targeted killing. Police said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a "reign of terror."

South Korea's spy service said Wednesday that North Korea had been trying for five years to kill Kim Jong Nam. But the National Intelligence Service did not definitively say that North Korea was behind the killing, just that it was presumed to be a North Korean operation, according to lawmakers who briefed reporters about the closed door meeting with the spy officials.

Multiple South Korean media reports, citing unidentified sources, said Kim Jong Nam was killed at the airport by two women believed to be North Korean agents. They fled in a taxi and were being sought by Malaysian police, the reports said.