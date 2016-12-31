|
International Edition
Saturday
December, 31, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Malaysia woman faces life in jail for maid attack
AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
KUALA LUMPUR -- A Malaysian woman faces life in jail after being charged Friday with the attempted murder of her Indonesian maid who was gruesomely beaten, according to court documents.
There has been a string of maid abuse incidents including the deaths of domestic workers in Malaysia in recent years.
In the latest case, 19-year-old Suyanti Sutrinso was attacked with a kitchen knife and hit with a metal mop and an umbrella last Wednesday by 43-year-old Rozita Mohamad Ali, the charge sheet said.
Suyanti sustained injuries to her eyes, head and right lung.
Other injuries included blood clots on her brain and a broken cheekbone.
"... the injuries could result in the death or severe trauma and with that you (Rozita) have committed an offence under Section 307 of the Penal Code," the charge sheet said.
If found guilty, Rozita could either face life imprisonment or a 20-year-jail term.
Rozita, who was freed on bail, pleaded not guilty to the charge, her lawyer Rosal Azimin told AFP. He said his client, who was unwell, sought a "speedy trial."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
2
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
3
PARK IMPEACHED
4
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
5
Opposition parties agree to impeach Park
6
HISTORIC HEALING
7
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
8
Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit
9
Japan defense minister visits controversial shrine honoring war dead
10
Japan's defense chief says alliance with US will endure