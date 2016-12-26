News
Malaysia bus crash

Malaysia Fire And Rescue Department/AFP
December 26, 2016, 12:07 am TWN
This handout photo from the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department taken on Saturday, Dec. 24 shows rescuers helping a bus crash survivor in Muar, outside Kuala Lumpur. An interstate bus in Malaysia carrying passengers from Singapore and Myanmar careened off a highway early on Dec. 24, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others, officials said.
