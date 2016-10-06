News
Malaysia frees Australia's 'Budgie Nine' after F1 stunt

AFP
October 6, 2016, 3:46 pm TWN
SEPANG, Malaysia -- Nine Australian men who provoked anger in Malaysia by donning skimpy swimwear bearing the Muslim country's national flag at a Formula 1 race were released without charge Thursday.

Four days after their arrest, the nine racing fans were brought to court to face potential charges of public indecency and national insult.

But after apologising -- and a dressing-down by a judge -- they were released.

The stunt by the nine men -- who were celebrating countryman Daniel Ricciardo's Malaysia Grand Prix win on Sunday -- offended some Malaysians and sparked a debate back home over boorish behaviour by Aussie sports fans abroad.

The detainees, all in their 20s, were dubbed the "Budgie Nine" by Australian media, a reference to the Speedo-style swimsuits known colloquially in Australia as "budgie smugglers".

A budgie, short for budgerigar, is an Australian parakeet. The swimwear is so named for leaving little to the imagination.

In scenes that quickly went viral, the men also quaffed beer from their shoes, imitating Ricciardo, who had celebrated by chugging champagne from his footwear.

Judge Harith Sham Mohamad Yasin called their conduct "totally inappropriate".

"It hurt the feelings of all Malaysians to display the flag in such a manner," he said.

The proceedings featured a moment of drama when defendant Thomas Whitworth fainted and collapsed to the floor as the nine stood during legal arguments.

Dehydration was blamed, and he soon recovered.

'Deepest regret'

Earlier, Whitworth read out an apology expressing "our deepest regret".

Edward Leaney, front left, and Jack Walker, front right, leave the Sepang Magistrate in Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 6. (AP)

