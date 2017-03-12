S. Koreans call for Park

SEOUL -- South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye was holed up in the presidential Blue House Saturday as protesters took to Seoul's streets demanding her arrest, a day after a court upheld her impeachment.

The ex-president has made no comment since she was forced from office Friday when the country's Constitutional Court unanimously upheld parliament's decision to impeach her over a corruption scandal.

Thousands of riot police were deployed as some 50,000 anti-Park protesters took to the streets to celebrate the verdict, chanting: "The people have won! Arrest Park!"

Some 20,000 angry pro-Park flag-waving protesters rallied near the City Hall, demanding a review of the one-off decision. Police set up barricades to keep the rival protests apart.

A third person died Saturday in hospital after he lost consciousness the day before in a clash between pro-Park supporters and riot police, near the Constitutional Court which confirmed her impeachment.

Yonhap said the third victim was a 74-year-old man who collapsed during a demonstration near the Constitutional Court.

Park will leave the presidential palace only after her private house in prosperous southern Seoul is repaired and cleaned to accommodate her and her security detail, Park's aide told Yonhap news agency.