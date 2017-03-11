Park Geun-hye: A life that's stranger than fiction

SEOUL -- The dramatic tale of Park Geun-hye's life recapped from her dictator father to the scandal that brought her down from presidency.

When Park Geun-hye won a grueling presidential election in December 2012 in defiance of most exit polls, the outside world extolled her as East Asia's first-ever female leader.

At home, however, expectations had not been high for her role in such tasks as empowering women and improving gender equality. Many South Koreans instead questioned whether she would manage to embrace not only her foes, but also the marginalized, as the daughter of a president whose 18-year dictatorial rule and subsequent murder led Park to a life of utter isolation.

With less than one year left in her five-year presidential term, the conservative leader became the country's first president to be ousted from office by impeachment Friday.

Dictator's Daughter

Park's first public role came with the drama and immediacy that would define her life — as a result of the assassination of her mother Yuk Young-soo, the wife of longtime strong man Park Chung-hee.

The death of Yuk by a bullet meant for her husband called for the then-22-year-old Park to take on the role of first lady. It was then that Park fostered a close relationship with Choi Tae-min, a cult leader who claimed to be a messenger sent by her deceased mother.

He also headed a volunteer corps intended to promote the Saemaul Undong, Park Chung-hee's rural development movement, in which the younger Park also played a key executive role. She then began to develop ties with Choi's daughter, Soon-sil, who chaired the organization's student unit.

Following the assassination of her father in 1979, Park Geun-hye left Cheong Wa Dae, but kept the Chois close, joining them in running an educational foundation named after Yuk.

Her relationship with the elder Choi would become a source of lurid rumours that would haunt her throughout her career. And her friendship with Choi Soon-sil culminated in what now appears to be the worst political scandal in Korean history, rocking and tearing the nation in two.

'Queen of elections'

Following her departure from the presidential palace, Park lived in seclusion for 18 years until she joined the Grand National Party (GNP) — the forerunner of the Liberty Korea Party. Park was elected to the parliament on the GNP's ticket in 1998.

As a politician, she basked in solid support from voters nostalgic for her father, who despite his iron-fisted rule engineered a meteoric economic ascent dubbed "the Miracle on the Han River."

Park quickly shot up the party ladder in the lead-up to and following a 2004 general election. She decided to relocate the party's headquarters to a makeshift tent in a symbolic move to apologize for an illegal funding scandal, which was widely expected to be the nail in the coffin for the GNP at the polls.