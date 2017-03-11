South Korea's president ousted, headed for prosecution

SEOUL -- South Korean President Park Geun-hye was officially impeached on Friday morning, opening her up to criminal prosecution after a sweeping corruption scandal that embroiled Samsung and top business interests.

South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday ruled unanimously to remove President Park Geun-hye from office, the capstone of a sweeping corruption scandal that has consumed South Korea for months.

With the decision, which is final and unchallengeable under Korean law, Park has become the nation's first successfully impeached president. The nation now must hold a presidential election within 60 days, making it likely to fall on May 9.

A daughter of former President Park Chung-hee and the nation's first female president, Park has been embroiled in a scandal involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil since late last year. The parliament voted to impeach her on December 9, following weeks of massive street rallies calling for her resignation amid a burgeoning scandal involving her and Choi.

A total of 13 charges were levelled against Park. The key charges included that she let her friend Choi, who holds no government post, meddle in state affairs and colluded with Choi to extort donations from local firms for two entities under Choi's control in exchange for policy favours.

The corruption scandal, however, has spread beyond Park and Choi to embroil some of South Korea's most powerful families and business interests.

Prime among charges against Park Geun-hye is her dubious connection to the country's top conglomerate Samsung Group. Its de facto chief Lee Jae-yong is being detained on charges of having allegedly bribed Park's confidante Choi in the form of donations to her makeshift nonprofit foundations. The counsel concluded Park was an accomplice to Choi in attempting to extract 43 billion won (US$37.6 million) from the technology giant, saying the two friends "shared economic interests."

The prosecution's special investigation unit will look into whether Lee permitted the donations with the intent to induce Park's support – or pressure the government – for a controversial merger last year between two affiliates, Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. The integration facilitated Lee's takeover of corporate control from Lee Kun-hee, his incapacitated father and the group's chairman.

Other corporations, including SK and Lotte, the country's third and the fifth largest conglomerates, respectively, are also facing investigation under similar allegations of giving money to Choi's two foundations, the Mir and K-Sports foundations.