S. Koreans struggle to juggle career, kids

SEOUL -- Trying to raise the world's lowest birth rate is among the missions of South Korea's welfare ministry — a challenge starkly illustrated when one of its own working mothers died at her office.

The 34-year-old woman was an elite employee who had passed the highest category of the highly competitive civil service entrance exams.

A mother of three, she had only returned from maternity leave a week before her death last month, and immediately went back to working 12-hour days.

She returned to the office on the Saturday. On the Sunday, she was there again at five in the morning to finish early and take care of her children later in the day, according to her colleagues.

Instead she suffered a heart attack and they never saw her alive again.

Her death has prompted widespread soul-searching over the difficulties faced by overburdened and exhausted working mothers in a deeply workaholic and male-dominated society — which desperately needs to encourage more births.

South Korea's fertility rate — the number of babies a woman is expected to have during her lifetime — has been declining for years and now stands at 1.2, the lowest in the world in the latest World Bank tally. The global average is 2.4.

Experts call it a "birth strike."

'Unimaginable dream'

The civil servant who died has not been named, but Kim Yu-mi, a 37-year-old IT engineer with two young daughters, said she could "totally relate to her."

"It is exactly the reality for all working mums all across South Korea," she said.

She was one of the minority of South Koreans who took advantage of the legally available one year of parental leave, which is paid for by the government.

Since 2006 authorities have pumped more than 100 trillion won (US$88 billion) into hundreds of programs aimed at encouraging people to marry young and have larger families. But they have failed to arrest the trend.

Kim describes herself as "extremely lucky" for being allowed to go back to work.

"At least my employer did not kick me out when I asked for a maternity leave," she said. "In the past, female employees like me were simply told 'Go home and never come back.'"

But when she returned to the office after her first maternity leave, she added, she often worked past 9 pm, making reading a bedtime story impossible.

"Sitting with my child to play and eat dinner together was an unimaginable dream."

Workaholic Country

According to official statistics, the average South Korean works 2,113 hours a year, the second-longest among OECD member nations, where the mean is 1,766. Mexico ranks number one.