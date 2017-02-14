NK leader's half brother killed: report

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother Kim Jong-nam was killed in what appears to be an assassination, local media reported Tuesday.

Local TV Chosun, citing government sources, reported that the 46-year-old Kim was killed by two female assassins at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to confirm the reports, but said it has reported to the National Security Council.

Kim, the oldest son of the former North Korean leader late Kim Jong-il, has been living outside the country since his younger brother rose to power in 2012.