NK fires ballistic missile

SEOUL -- North Korea Sunday staged its first ballistic missile test since Donald Trump took office.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country would be in range of a hostile North, called the launch "absolutely intolerable." South Korea said Pyongyang was testing Trump.

The missile was launched around 7:55 a.m. Saturday from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan, and flew east towards the Sea of Japan, the South's defense ministry said.

It flew about 500 kilometers before falling into the sea, a ministry spokesman said, adding the exact type of missile had yet to be identified.

"Today's missile launch ... is aimed at drawing global attention to the North by boasting its nuclear and missile capabilities," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is also believed that it was an armed provocation to test the response from the new U.S. administration under President Trump," it added.

The U.S. Strategic Command said it detected and tracked what it assessed to be a medium-range ballistic missile.

It was the first such test since last October.

North Korea is barred under U.N. resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology. But six sets of U.N. sanctions since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons.

Last year the country conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches in its quest to develop a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

A South Korean army official quoted by Yonhap news agency ruled out the possibility of a long-range missile test, describing the device as an upgraded version of the North's Rodong missile.