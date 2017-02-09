Taipei 101, South Korea's tallest building strike deal

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei Financial Center Corp., owner of Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan, on Thursday inked a deal on cooperation with Lotte World Seoul Sky, the tallest building in South Korea.

Under the agreement signed by Taipei 101 chairman Chou Te-yu (周德宇) and his South Korean counterpart Lotte World Adventure president Park Dong Ki, the buildings will host a series of joint tourism activities starting in March.

Chou said the number of South Koreans visiting Taiwan has grown in recent years, reaching 880,000 in 2016, an increase of 35 percent year-on-year. At the same time, Taiwanese have also become more interested in South Korea, with 830,000 visits last year.

Chou said that with the number of South Koreans visiting the observatory at Taipei 101 growing rapidly, the country has become its second largest source of foreign visitors.

Taipei 101 and Seoul Sky will work together to promote 2017 Taiwan-South Korea tourism year. The first event will be a 10 percent discount on tickets for South Koreans visiting the Taipei 101 observatory on South Korean Liberation Day, August 15, with the same offer available for Taiwan nationals visiting the Seoul Sky on Oct. 10, the Republic of China's National Day.

Seoul Sky will officially open on April 3.