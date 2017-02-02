Ban Ki-moon rules out run for South Korean presidency

SEOUL, South Korea -- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Wednesday that he won't run for South Korea's presidency, a surprise announcement that removes a key figure in the scramble to replace impeached President Park Geun-hye and further stirs the country's already tumultuous politics.

The withdrawal of Ban, who had been considered the only major conservative contender, boosts liberal Moon Jae-in, who has enjoyed a comfortable lead in opinion surveys since Park was impeached in December.

Ban told a hastily arranged news conference that he had wanted to use his 10 years of experience as U.N. chief to resolve a national crisis and achieve unity. But he said his "pure patriotism" and push for political reform were badly damaged by political slander and "various fake news" that targeted him.

He did not elaborate, but Ban has faced growing media questions about his political competence and corruption allegations.

Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister, had initially generated sizable interest in his home country after leading the United Nations and was widely seen as testing the political waters before announcing his candidacy.

But his approval ratings, which once outpaced Moon and other potential rivals, have been falling since the ongoing scandal flared in October. A survey released this week showed Moon, who lost the 2012 election to Park, had a 32.8 percent approval rating while Ban ranked second with 13.1 percent.

In the weeks following his return to South Korea on Jan. 12, Ban launched an unofficial presidential campaign by conducting politically-tinged tours of the country and meeting high-profile politicians. But he saw his popularity decline further as he struggled to defuse media criticism that he lacks details about how to pursue reforms, is vague about his political identity and acts like an amateur politician.

Ban also repeatedly denied allegations in the media that he took bribes from a businessman at the center of a corruption scandal that led to the suicide of former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun in 2009. Moon, a former human rights lawyer, served as Roh's presidential chief of staff.

Ban was also forced to defend himself over the criminal charges against two of his relatives, who have been indicted in the United States for plotting to bribe a Middle East official to influence the US$800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.

Ban has said he knew nothing about the alleged criminal activities.

Meeting with reporters, Moon called Ban's decision "unexpected." Moon said that he's willing to seek Ban's advice on international affairs, saying "Ban's experience foreign policy and international politics should be actively used for our country."