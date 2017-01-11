News
'Comfort women' monk dies after self-immolation

AP
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean Buddhist monk has died days after he set himself on fire to protest the country's deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves, a Seoul hospital said Tuesday.

The monk, 64, set himself ablaze Saturday during rallies against impeached President Park Geun-hye. In his notebook found at the scene, he criticized Park's 2015 agreement to settle an impasse over Korean women forced to be sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

