Daughter of Park confidante apprehended in Denmark

SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors said Monday the daughter of the confidante of President Park Geun-hye has been arrested in Denmark and authorities are working to get her returned home in connection with a corruption scandal.

Park was impeached last month by lawmakers amid public fury over allegations that the president conspired to allow her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to extort companies and control the government.

Denmark police arrested Choi's daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, on the weekend on charges of staying their illegally.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports that Chung, a former member of the national equestrian team, allegedly took advantage of her mother's relationship with Park to get unwarranted favors from Seoul's Ewha Womans University.