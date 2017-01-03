|
Daughter of Park confidante apprehended in Denmark
AP
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors said Monday the daughter of the confidante of President Park Geun-hye has been arrested in Denmark and authorities are working to get her returned home in connection with a corruption scandal.
Park was impeached last month by lawmakers amid public fury over allegations that the president conspired to allow her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to extort companies and control the government.
Denmark police arrested Choi's daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, on the weekend on charges of staying their illegally.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports that Chung, a former member of the national equestrian team, allegedly took advantage of her mother's relationship with Park to get unwarranted favors from Seoul's Ewha Womans University.
